House to budget for compensation for EndSARS victims, says Gbajabiamila

Our Reporter

House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said the House will make provision in the 2021 budget to pay compensation to families of those who died during the nationwide end SARS protest.

The Speaker also said that the resolve of the House to ensure that a comprehensive reforms is carried out within the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to make it people friendly.

Addressing his colleagues at yesterday’s plenary, the Speaker said: “The people that we represent have spoken, and the government has listened. The President has unequivocally dissolved SARS. The House had last week reached some resolutions on the issue. It shows that we’re on the same page with the Nigerian people.”

Also speaking when he received a delegation led by popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke (Davido), who came on a courtesy visit to convey to the Parliament deep grief of the Nigerian people over police brutality, the Speaker said the House identified with the need to reform the police and had taken steps to address the situation, such as the recent Police Reform Act.