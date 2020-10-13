How 17 persons died in Yobe auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, yesterday, confirmed the death of 17 persons while four others were injured in road traffic accident at Zubali village along Kano to Potiskum Road.

Mr. Yelwa Dio, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, said the accident occurred Sunday night, involving a bus that rammed into a truck.

He said: “Our rescue team discovered 21 persons in the two vehicles involved—14 males, one female adult and two female children, all perished in the accident.

“The bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the General Hospital, Potiskum, and the injured are also receiving medical assistance in the hospital.”

He blamed the incident on speeding, lamenting that most drivers never heeded to their warning .

“If you must embark on night journeys, ensure your lighting system is functional. Passengers must also ensure that they call drivers to order if they are speeding because if there is an accident, they will be involved,” he said.

Vanguard