how-akeredolu-won-re-election[table]

A tabular representation of figures on how Governor Akeredolu won in the just-concluded election in Ondo State, with Jegede coming second.

Local Govt APC PDP ZLP

Ifedore 9,350 11,852 1,860

lrele 12,643 5,493 5,904

Ile Oluji/Okeigbo 13,278 9,231 1,971

Ondo East 6,485 4,049 3,221

ldanre 11,286 7,499 3,623

Owo 35,957 5,311 408

Akoko N/E 16,572 8,380 3,532

Akoko S/W 21,232 15,055 3,477

Akoko N/W 15,809 10,320 3,477

Akure North 9,546 12,263 1,046

Akoko S/E 9,419 4,033 2,055

Akure South 17,277 47,627 2,236

Ose 15,122 8,421 1,083

Okitipupa 19,266 10,367 10,120

Ondo West 15,977 10,627 10,159

Odigbo 23,571 9,485 6,540

llaje 36,675 11,128 4,405

Ese Odo 13,383 4,680 4,760

Total 292,830 195,791 69,127

Winner: Rotimi Akeredolu(APC)

Total valid Votes – 572, 745

Rejected votes – 18438

Canceled votes – 16,709

Ondo governorship poll result

Candidate Party Score

Rotimi Akindejoye Accord 292

Joshua Adewole AA 93

Adeleye Peter AAC 814

Adelegan Oluwaseyi ADC 2,440

Martin Olateru-Olagbegi ADP 3,464

Rotimi Akeredolu APC 292,830

Olowoloba Dele APGA 271

Aminu Olarenwaju APM 309

Adesanya Olaoluwa APP 527

Okunade Taiwo LP 1,977

Ojajuni Eniola NNPP 222

Funmilayo Ataunoko NRM 468

Eyitayo Jegede PDP 195,791

Babatunde Alli PRP 669

Fasua Oyeleye SDP 3,053

Ojon Dotun YPP 398

Agboola Ajayi ZLP 69,127

