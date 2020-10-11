how-akeredolu-won-re-election[table]

A tabular representation of figures on how Governor Akeredolu won in the just-concluded election in Ondo State, with Jegede coming second.
Local Govt APC PDP ZLP
Ifedore 9,350 11,852 1,860
lrele 12,643 5,493 5,904
Ile Oluji/Okeigbo 13,278 9,231 1,971
Ondo East 6,485 4,049 3,221
ldanre 11,286 7,499 3,623
Owo 35,957 5,311 408
Akoko N/E 16,572 8,380 3,532
Akoko S/W 21,232 15,055 3,477
Akoko N/W 15,809 10,320 3,477
Akure North 9,546 12,263 1,046
Akoko S/E 9,419 4,033 2,055
Akure South 17,277 47,627 2,236
Ose 15,122 8,421 1,083
Okitipupa 19,266 10,367 10,120
Ondo West 15,977 10,627 10,159
Odigbo 23,571 9,485 6,540
llaje 36,675 11,128 4,405
Ese Odo 13,383 4,680 4,760
Total 292,830 195,791 69,127
Winner: Rotimi Akeredolu(APC)
Total valid Votes – 572, 745
Rejected votes – 18438
Canceled votes – 16,709
ALSO READ: ONDO DECIDES: I’ll make my position known soon— Ajayi
Ondo governorship poll result
Candidate Party Score
Rotimi Akindejoye Accord 292
Joshua Adewole AA 93
Adeleye Peter AAC 814
Adelegan Oluwaseyi ADC 2,440
Martin Olateru-Olagbegi ADP 3,464
Rotimi Akeredolu APC 292,830
Olowoloba Dele APGA 271
Aminu Olarenwaju APM 309
Adesanya Olaoluwa APP 527
Okunade Taiwo LP 1,977
Ojajuni Eniola NNPP 222
Funmilayo Ataunoko NRM 468
Eyitayo Jegede PDP 195,791
Babatunde Alli PRP 669
Fasua Oyeleye SDP 3,053
Ojon Dotun YPP 398
Agboola Ajayi ZLP 69,127
Comments