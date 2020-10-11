how-akeredolu-won-re-election[table]

Daily News

How Akeredolu won re-election


How Akeredolu won re-election

A tabular representation of figures on how Governor Akeredolu won in the just-concluded election in Ondo State, with Jegede coming second.

Local Govt                        APC           PDP            ZLP

Ifedore                                       9,350           11,852            1,860

lrele                                           12,643         5,493               5,904

Ile Oluji/Okeigbo                        13,278         9,231              1,971

Ondo East                                  6,485          4,049              3,221

ldanre                                        11,286          7,499             3,623

Owo                                           35,957         5,311             408

Akoko N/E                                16,572           8,380             3,532

Akoko S/W                               21,232           15,055           3,477

Akoko N/W                               15,809           10,320           3,477

Akure North                              9,546            12,263          1,046

Akoko S/E                                9,419             4,033            2,055

Akure South                             17,277           47,627          2,236

Ose                                          15,122           8,421            1,083

Okitipupa                                19,266            10,367          10,120

Ondo West                             15,977             10,627          10,159

Odigbo                                   23,571             9,485            6,540

llaje                                        36,675             11,128           4,405

Ese Odo                                13,383              4,680            4,760

Total                               292,830        195,791     69,127

Winner: Rotimi Akeredolu(APC)

Total valid Votes  – 572, 745

Rejected votes  – 18438

Canceled votes – 16,709

Ondo governorship poll result

Candidate                                           Party                     Score    

Rotimi Akindejoye                              Accord                 292

Joshua Adewole                                AA                          93

Adeleye Peter                                  AAC                         814

Adelegan Oluwaseyi                       ADC                        2,440

Martin Olateru-Olagbegi               ADP                        3,464

Rotimi Akeredolu                          APC                           292,830

Olowoloba Dele                            APGA                        271

Aminu Olarenwaju                        APM                         309

Adesanya Olaoluwa                     APP                           527

Okunade Taiwo                            LP                             1,977

Ojajuni Eniola                              NNPP                        222

Funmilayo Ataunoko                   NRM                       468

Eyitayo Jegede                            PDP                         195,791

Babatunde Alli                             PRP                        669

Fasua Oyeleye                           SDP                        3,053

Ojon Dotun                                 YPP                       398

Agboola Ajayi                             ZLP                       69,127

