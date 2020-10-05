How Buhari supporters protect his tattered image

Sir: A hideous “Dee-One” posted this as a “Forwarded” message on our platform, entitled, “Buhari is not the problem!!”, by one Victor Okechukwu Anyaegbuna, and pleading for sharing it to “all your contacts.” I abbreviate it, but everything is in his own words. He starts off: “Who are the kleptocrats? Read this intriguing and provocative piece; yet Nigerians refuse to be provoked instead holding one man, Buhari, responsible for all their woes! How far can you push a Nigerian before he reacts like an angry lion? Do you know that it costs tax payers 290m Naira yearly to maintain each member of our National Assembly in a country where nothing works & 80% of the population earns below 300 Naira a day per capita? A working day earning of a senator is more than a yearly income of a doctor; it’s more than the salary of 42 Army generals or 48 professors or 70 commissioners of police or more than twice the pay of the U.S. President or nine times the salary of U.S. congressmen.

In Akwa Ibom State, the law provides that ex-governors and deputy governors receive pension equivalent to the salaries of the incumbent. The package also includes a new official car and a utility vehicle every four years; one personal aide; a cook, chauffeurs and security guards for the governor at a sum not exceeding N5 million per month and N2.5 million for his deputy governor. It is alleged that in Lagos, a former governor will get two houses, one in Lagos and another in Abuja, estimated at N500 million in Lagos and N700 million in Abuja. He also receives six new cars to be replaced every three years; a furniture allowance of 300 per cent of annual salary to be paid every two years, and a N30 million pension annually for life. This is the reality for all the 21 ex-governors and deputy governors who are currently serving as senators. This is true also of ex governors who are serving as ministers. It’s high time the country had a referendum on those outrageous salaries of senators, House of Representative members and other political office holders.”

My reaction: “Any post trying to exonerate Buhari is not sincere. If Buhari is not aware of what this post is saying, then he is not an enlightened President but a fraud. He doubles himself as the self-appointed Petroleum Minister and is recovering looted funds without accounting for anything.

Why is he probing Ibrahim Magu rather than standing trial together with him, if not that he is using might is right? This post is implying that Buhari is a saint while those mentioned by the author are the only guilty people in government. I advise you not to share garbage; a senseless talk of the town.” Dr. Issa Ọláróngbé Sanusi concurs: “A concise summary! You can trust the hired instruments of deceit.”

Indeed Buhari is the one perpetrating the worst corruption, carnage, and economic destruction of Nigeria, in the unjustifiable and avoidable war against Boko Haram and protection of the Fulani herdsmen terrorists. He is the one using the so-called Integrated Payroll of Personnel Information System (IPPIS) to destabilize federal tertiary academic institutions. May God order the thunder divinity to smash all the enemies of Nigeria, even though whether we say so or not human beings will reap whatever they sow; or?

Prof. Ọlọ́jẹ̀ẹ́dé Oyeniran Abíọ́jẹ̀ wrote from University of Ilorin.

