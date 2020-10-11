How Covid-19 took back seat on fashion runway

By Edozie Udeze

FROM impressive virtual 3D runway shows to creative fashion look books, fashion entrepreneurs globally have tapped into emerging trends and opportunities to ensure that they remain top of mind in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the country opens up more after the lockdown, Nigerians will once again experience the colourful ‘Owambes’ and other social gatherings that were once the highpoint of our lives. With this in mind, people have stocked up on fashionable items so they can stand out when the world begins to normalize.

Though the lockdown introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19 subdued social interactions, it did not depress the fashionable spirit of the average Nigerian. Seeing that ‘Fashionistas’ were still in the game, smart entrepreneurs took to digital platforms to showcase their merchandise to prospective customers.

Abubakar Garba, a 28-year-old fashion entrepreneur, stylist and a graduate of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State, was among those who transited from a physical to a digital store. He disclosed that he shut his store to focus on building his online business when the Federal Government announced the lockdown back in March. And it was worth the effort, eventually.

A lot of clients from diverse areas, including the entertainment industry, placed orders. Though he recorded low sales at the beginning of the lockdown, business picked up the following month.

“I discovered that a lot of people were buying clothes and accessories so they can slay when everyone is back to partying and having social gatherings. Everyone wants to look their best when they link up again,” Garba said.

Garba, who commended the various marketing tools available on Facebook and Instagram also weighed in on the permanence or otherwise of the mass adoption of digital platforms. “I think a lot of entrepreneurs have come to understand that digital marketing is here to stay.”

He added that using the IG platform has made it easier to trade and display goods. “It is cost-effective to operate e-commerce because you can take the shop rent and invest part of it on paid ads”, he added.

Another seasoned entrepreneur and communications consultant, Abiola Akinyemi, said she had leveraged her knowledge in digital marketing to scale up her fashion business.

She said, “I invest heavily on IG paid ads because it exposes my content to a lot of my target audience”. Akinyemi added that doing so allows for ample engagement and followership on her business page.