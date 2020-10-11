How Ekpa’s wealth of experience transformed Transport Ministry

Dr. Anthonia Ekpa

The Department of Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration in the Federal Ministry of Transport, plays critical roles in the road transport sub-sector of the country.

From 2015 to 2020, when the immediate past director in charge of the department, Mrs. Anthonia Ekpa (current Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs) took charge, she was able to breathe life to the hitherto passive Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration activities.

The department is vested with the overall responsibility of policy formulation and administration for road transport and mass transit operation in the country.

Under her watch as a director, the department played key roles in ensuring that Nigeria is well placed in the Inter-State Road Transit (ISRT) Scheme promoted by the Economic Community of West Africa and Road Corridor Monitoring exercises using the ECOWAS monitoring format.

She was also able to sustain the implementation of the Protocol for the National Freight Offices, NFO in Saki, Oyo State; Idiroko, Ogun State; Illela, Sokoto State; Jibiya , Katsina State; Kamba, Kebbi State; and Gambouru- Ngala, Borno State).

The NFO at Illela has been completed while the Jibiya and Idiroko have reached advanced stages of completion. Another major achievement for the country is the Abidjan-Lagos-Corridor Organisation (ALCO).

She also ensured that the department initiated developmental policies for the road sub-sector such as Mass Transit Policy, non-motorised transport, Urban Transport Mobility, Cycling Policy, Electric mobility Policy etc.

It is also to the credit of Dr. Anthonia Ekpa that the Department chairs the Steering Committee comprising the Project Delivery Team among others, geared towards the implementation of the much-awaited Truck Transit Park projects.

On climate change-related issues, the department has for years, championed on behalf of the ministry, the Green Bond: Solar Powered Tricycle and Amphibious Vehicle, and Coordination of the Implementation of the Climate and Clean Air Coalition National Action Plan to reduce Short-Lived Climate pollutants in the country.

Other key achievements are the smooth international collaborations on Sub-Sahara Africa Transport Policy Program (SSATP) promoted by the World bank; the Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) and the Eldomark (Osuigo) Haulage and Remittances Project

Perhaps, one will not be surprised that Dr. Anthonia Ekpa was able to achieve a lot for the transport ministry during her stay, because her intimidating curriculum vitae (training, degrees, experience) places her on the pedestal of high-level achievers who are noted not only within Nigeria but internationally.

Prior to joining the ministry of transport, she had served as an academic in the University of Calabar; and headed different directorates in different ministries and agencies over the years.

She has consistently impacted positively to the country in the various positions held, and has proven over the years to be a true motivator, team worker, communicator per excellence and an incorruptible public officer, author and a Chevening Scholar.

