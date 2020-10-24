how-europe’s-fight-against-covid-19-went-awry-over-the-summer

In the battle against Covid-19, Europe is looking back at a summer of squandered opportunities.

With the virus suppressed following months of intensive social restrictions last spring, European leaders quickly moved to accelerate the reopening of society to try to spur an economic recovery. But pockets of infection persisted, and few countries had put in place adequate systems to track and lock down local outbreaks. Making matters worse, in several regions infection rates never fell to a level where such systems could work…