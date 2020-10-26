How Father Chained, Tortured 10-Year-Old Child for Being Possessed (Photos)

A 10-year-old old boy identified as Ekemini has been rescued in in Ikot Udota, Eket, Akwa Ibom State by the Child’s and Rehabilitation Network (CRARN) after he was allegedly brutalised and shackled by his father and stepmother.

According to the head of the NGO, Sam Ikpe Utauma, the victim, Ekemini was constantly tortured, starved and subjected to various inhuman treatment by the father and his wife.

He said the abuse had been going on for eighteen months, however, his situation took a turn for the worse eight months ago, when the father began to shackle and leave him in the backyard overnight, without clothes, claiming that the boy is possessed by demons.

It was gathered that the father was arrested following a tip off by a concerned CRARN volunteer. The man was later bailed out by members of the community and allegedly boasted that he has the right to treat his son however he likes.

While condemning the brutality, Mr Utauma added that the organisation will be following up with the situation to ensure that the child is safe and out of harm’s way. See his post below:

“The Child’s and Rehabilitation Network (CRARN) is working with the police in Eket to unravel the probable cause of a father frequently tying up and manhandling his ten year old son in Ikot Udota, Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

“Little Ekemini has had a rough time with his father and stepmother in the family home for the past eighteen months. His situation took a turn for the worst the last eight months when his father began to tie and shackle him then drop him in the backyard sometime without food, persistent beatings and viciously manhandling him.

“His appalling condition caught the attention of a CRARN volunteer through a tip-off, and the police was alerted which led to the father’s arrest, unshackling and rescue of the young lad.

“The members of the community quickly rushed and bailed out the man who didn’t deny his act of brutality on his child but merely boasted that he has the right to treat his child as his he wished.

“Ekemini has complained bitterly about the unrelenting abuse and battering he endures in his family and says he fears for his life.

“I’m concerned that they’ll one day do away with me and nobody will know. Just the way they have been torturing me for a long time, and calling me all kinds of demonic names without help coming from anyone.” The young lad had told the police.

“While condemning this reprehensible act of brutality against this child, we will be following up with the situation to ensure that the child is safe and out of harm’s way.”

