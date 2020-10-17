World News

How Green Is That Electric Car? And When It Hits 100 M.P.H.?

By
0
Views: Visits 0

The Tesla Model S and the Porsche Taycan give environmentally conscious speedsters an outlet for their desires.

Moment then-rookie journalist Michelle Kosinski finds herself in hot water in Today show canoe clip

Previous article

Richard Avedon’s Wall-Size Ambitions

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News