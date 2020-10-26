How Hoodlums Overpowered My Security, Caged My Dogs, Looted My Residence – Sen. Folarin

Senator Teslim Folarin has narrated to Ovation Publisher, Dele Momodu,

Mr Folarin who represents Oyo-Central Senatorial District said his dogs were ‘caged’ when hoodlums stormed his residence on Saturday to cart away several items such as motorcycles, freezers, generators and grinding machines which he said were meant for the empowerment of his constituents.

The senator said he received a phone call that his home located in a private estate had come under attack.

Mr Folarin said:

“The items were meant for empowerment in December. And so, I got a call that some hoodlums were trying to break into my house. I was totally surprised because it is a gated residence. I also have dogs there which were unfortunately caged at the time.

“And so, the first thing they did was to put a call through to the police but the police were not interested. They said if they come to the residence and someone gets killed, they would run into problems again, and so, they didn’t come.

“So, we didn’t get help from anybody. They overpowered my security guard, stormed the premises and what I suspect is that a lot of people were going about their business, but when they saw people grabbing motorcycles, grabbing generators and all sorts, some just went in and grabbed also and left.”

Folarin said most of the items were purchased by him and his friends in the private sector.

The senator added, “They were just in a rush; I wanted to give it to them. I do it every time. Recall that I did the same during the COVID-19 pandemic when I got friends to donate trailers of rice because I don’t have that sort of money, but I have friends who can help.

“It was meant to be for empowerment of people because we know how difficult things are. The whole idea was to help people out. Unfortunately, they were in a hurry and broke in and took everything; very unfortunate!”

When asked if the looting across the nation wasn’t caused by the failure of politicians, Folarin said it would be unfair to blame the current crop of politicians, adding that it was a generational problem.

Responding to reports that the allowances and salaries of federal lawmakers were outrageous and fuelling the anger of the people, Folarin said this was just a common misconception.

“Can you tell me one politician that left the National Assembly as a very rich person? I think there is a lot of confusion with the salary and running cost of offices,” he said.

