How Hunter Biden’s scandals might jeopardize Joe’s presidential run

In the five years before Hunter Biden dropped off his water-damaged computer for repairs he had been discharged from the Navy for smoking cocaine, divorced his wife who claimed he had spent all their money on drugs and prostitutes, moved in with his dead brother’s wife and impregnated a stripper.

And that’s all on top of an email already discovered that appears to show he introduced Joe to a Ukrainian energy executive shortly before the then-vice president pressured that country’s government to fire a prosecutor who was investigating his company.

Now more details of Hunter’s wild life of sex and drugs could become public in the three weeks before his father Joe faces voters as he vies to replace Donald Trump as President of the United States.

The owner of the computer shop where Hunter sent his MacBook Pro claims he tried to contact him to ask what he should do about the computer — but when he didn’t hear back, he passed on its contents to the FBI and to a lawyer for Trump surrogate Rudy Giuliani.

It is believed the computer, which was dropped off in April 2019, goes back around five years, potentially containing emails and documents concerning Hunter’s life from 2014, the year he was discharged from the Navy.

Biden in bed: A photo of the former vice-president’s son apparently asleep with a pipe in his mouth is among the pictures Giuliani released on Wednesday morning in a bombshell report

Intimate pictures: An apparent mirror selfie of a topless Hunter Biden is among the cache of information released by Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday

On Wednesday, a trove of emails obtained from Hunter’s laptop showed Hunter making an effort to introduce his father to an adviser at his Ukrainian gas firm (pictured)

Biden, now 50, only joined the Navy Reserve the previous year. Because of his age and a previous drug incident, he needed two special waivers.

He was commissioned as a public affairs officer in May 2013. His father, then vice-president, read the commissioning oath at a White House ceremony.

But on his first day on base in Norfolk, Virginia, he failed a drug test. He claimed he had been given a cigarette which he smoked not knowing it contained cocaine.

After going through a lengthy process he was eventually given an administrative discharge in February 2014, around the time he started using the computer.

Hunter’s older brother Beau — a former attorney general of Delaware — died from a brain tumor in June 2015.

The following month Hunter moved out of the Washington, DC, home he shared with his wife Kathleen and their three children after downing a bottle of vodka. Kathleen knew he had battled alcohol addiction for years and had always told him that if he started drinking again, it was over between them.

As soon as he moved out Hunter enrolled in outpatient rehab taking drugs that would make him nauseous if he drank.

When that didn’t work, he went to an inpatient facility using the pseudonym Hunter Smith for privacy, he told The New Yorker.

But Hunter hadn’t stopped embarrassing his family. Hackers broke into the data of Ashley Madison, a dating service that encourages married men to cheat with the slogan ‘Life is Short, Have an Affair’.

Among the names discovered were Robert Biden — Hunter is his second name.

Though Hunter initially denied it was him, it was the final blow for his long-suffering wife and the couple formally separated after 22 years of marriage.

In October Joe Biden announced he would not be running for president, to succeed Barack Obama in 2016.

In 2015, following his older brother Beau’s death, Hunter moved out of the home he shared with his wife Kathleen (together left). They eventually separated and divorced. He later started dating Beau’s widow Hallie (right)- while his divorce was still ongoing

In April 2019 it was announced Hunter and Hallie had suddenly split, and it was later revealed he had gotten stripper Lunden Roberts (pictured) pregnant. Roberts, who performed under the stage-name Dallas, had to sue Hunter for child support in a long-running case in which she accused him of refusing to hand over his financial records

He said he was so cut up about Beau’s death he couldn’t put his heart into a campaign. ‘Nobody has a right … to seek that office unless they’re willing to give it 110% of who they are,’ Biden, then 73, said.

Still the hits kept coming. On October 28, 2016, just days before Trump would beat Hillary Clinton and win the White House, Hunter returned a rented silver Jeep Compass to Hertz at Prescott Airport in Arizona.

In it he left his cell phone and a wallet containing two driver’s licenses both in the name Robert Biden, a wallet with Beau’s old attorney general badge, credit cards and a Secret Service business card.

A glass pipe — which tested positive for cocaine — and a bag of white powder were also found inside the Jeep, which was littered with a ‘white powdery substance.’

Hertz reported it to police but Arizona authorities decided against prosecuting Hunter because there were no fingerprints on the pipe that could definitively tie him to it.

He had rented a car in Los Angeles, but had to switch it for the Jeep in Palm Springs after having an accident.

Hunter’s ‘crack pipe’ crisis in Arizona was dragged back into the spotlight last year, when a private investigator claimed in legal papers that the VP’s son had a history of using stolen identities to conceal his location.

The private eye rehashed the scandal and claimed Biden used the fake name of Joseph McGee to call Hertz as well as citing Beau’s badge as alleged proof of Biden’s ‘history’ of using fake identities.

After finding evidence of narcotics inside the rental car, an officer attempted to contact Biden using the ‘fake name’ he gave as Joseph McGee.

Casey’s filing states: ‘On November 31, 2016, Officer Jeremy Brazell called the Verizon cellar telephone number, a female answered and stated her name was Puma aka Shauna Stranglr and she would have Joseph call him.

‘The telephone number belonged to Shauna Stranglr aka Puma. She is the co-founder of Grace Grover Center aka Rejuvenation & Performance Institute in Arizona.’ Biden had been staying at the center for rehab treatment.

Kathleen eventually filed for divorce from Hunter in December 2016. In court papers she asked a judge to order him to stop squandering their money.

‘Throughout the parties’ separation, Mr. Biden has created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations) while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills,’ her lawyer wrote.

Biden’s ‘crack pipe’ crisis in Arizona was dragged into his paternity case last year. He was accused of having a history of using stolen identities to conceal his location, according to legal papers obtained by DailyMail.com

The computer was dropped off in the month before Hunter set out on a new chapter of his life — his second marriage. But it is doubtful if it will contain any secrets concerning his bride, Melissa Cohen (pictured together) as he had only known her for six days when they tied the knot last April

She also claimed Hunter had bought a $80,000 diamond. He at first denied it was in his possession, but later admitted he did have it, according to court papers at the time.

Kathleen said she filed the bombshell motion because Hunter had left the family with no money to pay bills, claiming their ‘outstanding debts are shocking and overwhelming’, they had ‘maxed-out credit-card debt’ and a ‘tax debt of at least $313,970’.

She also admitted they ‘bounced three checks to their housekeeper and owe medical providers and therapists for outstanding bills,’ according to the motion.

And as the divorce case dragged through the courts, Hunter moved in with Beau’s widow, Hallie.

‘Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,’ he said in a statement to the press.

Both his and Hallie’s parents said they supported the new relationship.

‘We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,’ said Joe Biden.

‘They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.’

Hallie’s father Ron Olivere echoed the thought. ‘I’m in total support of the family and what they’ve gone through and what they continue to go through,’ he said.

But that relationship was also doomed. It fell apart shortly after Hunter got stripper Lunden Roberts pregnant. This time the family was close-lipped about the reasons.

Hunter had met Roberts, who now lives in Arkansas with their child, at the Mpire Gentlemen’s Club in Washington, DC where he was a regular customer.

Roberts, who performed under the stage-name Dallas, had to sue Hunter for child support in a long-running case in which she accused him of refusing to hand over his financial records, which she needed to establish how much child support he should pay. He had originally denied he was the father, but a paternity test proved he was.

In the bitter case, Roberts, now 29, demanded sole custody, saying Biden was a ‘stranger’ to the toddler, who is now two years old.

Her attorney even attempted to have Biden — who told the court earlier this year that he was unemployed and had had no income for several months — held in contempt of court but he agreed to settle before that motion could be heard.

The case was finally settled in March this year. Terms of the financial agreement were kept confidential.

The computer was dropped off in the month before Hunter set out on a new chapter of his life — his second marriage.

But it is doubtful if it will contain any secrets concerning his bride, Melissa Cohen as he had only known her for six days when they tied the knot.