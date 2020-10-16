How James Nwafor Killed 100+ Youths in Awkuzu SARS

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has affirmed the sack of a former commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state, CSP James Nwafor. James Nwafor was a former commander of the Awkuzu SARS who retired from service as a CSP and still rose, despite rumors of his atrocities, to become a Senior Special Adviser on Security to the governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano. There were also allegations that many who walked into Awkuzu SARS under the leadership of Nwafor never came out alive. He was alleged to have killed scores, innocent or not, and disposed their bodies in the Ezu River located at the boundary between Anambra and Enugu State. Gov. Obiano revealed this on Thursday via his Twitter page, following the outcry of youths in the state seeking the prosecution of Mr. Nwafor.

