How Makinde’s mother died, by family

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

The family of Makinde has explained how the mother of Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde died.

The family said the late Mama Abigail Makinde gave no indication of any sickness but died peacefully at 81 on Thursday morning.

Jagun Olubadan, Chief Muyiwa Makinde, made the announcement on behalf of the family.

He described the deceased as a ‘gem’, adding that she would be sorely missed for her counsel, motherly role, and impact on the lives of her children and the grandchildren.

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinden and Late Mother, Mrs. Abigail Makinde

A statement on her demise reads: “With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, we announce the passing to the great beyond of our mother, Mrs. Abigail Makinde, who departed this world in the early hours of today, Thursday, October 15, 2020.

“Though Mama gave no indication of any sickness, she slept peacefully in the Lord at the age of 81, in the early hours of the day at her Ibadan home, 7B, Oyeleke Street, Ikolaba, Ibadan.

“While we appreciate the Almighty for sparing her life thus far, we must confess that we will sorely miss her counsel, motherly role, and impact on the lives of her children and the grandchildren.

“We will equally miss her impactful role as a stabilizing force in the family, her community, and especially Oyo State, which is currently being governed by her son and our brother, Engineer Seyi Makinde.

“We sincerely appreciate the prayers and condolences of our numerous well-wishers.

“May Mama’s soul rest peacefully with her maker.”