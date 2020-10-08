How Ministry Of Science And Tech. Used Two Official Vehicles Worth N17 Million To Repay N2m Debt – Senate Report

The Nigerian Senate Committee on Public Accounts has uncovered how the Ministry of Science and Technology “gave out two official vehicles worth N17m to pay N2m debt it owed contractors.

This development came to light after the Auditor-General of the Federation, Anthony Ayine, had, in a report submitted to the Senate, queried the ministry of science and technology over the disappearance of two official vehicles with registration numbers M50-10FG and MGO-12FG.

According to the report, during the verification of non-recurrent assets of the ministry, it was discovered that the two vehicles were not seen and their whereabouts was not explained.

In response, the permanent secretary of the ministry of science, Mr. Edet Akpan, explained that the vehicles were seized by a court as a result of debt the ministry owed contractors.

But the chairman of the committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, rejected Akpan’s explanation, saying there was no evidence that the vehicles were given to the contractors through a court order.

Recall that since the year 2020 began, several Senate committee had been probing alleged cases of corruption in Ministries, Departments and Agencies they oversee.

In July, the Niger Delta Development Commission was probed on allegations of financial reckless, non-payment of stipends to students on scholarship abroad, and other illegalities.

