how-mobile-apps-are-making-banking-easy

Commercial banks are taking advantage of the rising use of mobile apps by their customers by deploying customised and efficient channels, writes COLLINS NWEZE .

Mobile applications are making huge inroads into the financial services sector bringing flexibility, safety and convenience to users.

The deepening integration of digital technologies into almost every facet of people’s lives has transformed the way they communicate, socialise, learn do business and conduct financial transactions.

Hence, banks are not only competing for the mobile apps space, but launching new ones targeted at enhancing the banking experience of large pool of their customer base and bringing services closer to the people.

Banking apps are not only retaining users with push and in-app notifications but also attracting prospective users who want improved banking experience and better security of transactions.

Ecobank Nigeria says its Omni Lite App is a highly secure and integrated e-banking platform designed to help clients manage their business accounts online in a secure, flexible, efficient and convenient manner.

Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Carol Oyedeji said the new app is in line with the bank’s policy to meet customers’expectations.

She said it is available to Omni Lite users, urging them to download it from the Apple Store (IOS) or the Play Store (Android).

“With the new Omni Lite App, users can view their accounts and transactions in one place, make payments and pay bills with ease, set up multiple users with different access launch, make and manage loan payment, book time deposits and view exchange rates,” she said.

Coronation Merchant Bank has launched a mobile banking application.

The app provides customers with access to their accounts as well as the ability to perform transactions seamlessly without the need for in-person banking.

Also, Managing Director, Coronation Merchant Bank, Banjo Adegbohungbe said the bank’s mobile app is helping customers navigate the challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “Our goal is to create value for our customers and to provide them with solutions that enable them meet their strategic objectives. We remain committed to being there for our customers even in these difficult times.”

Also, Access Bank’s Deputy Group Managing Director, Roosevelt Ogbonna, said the bank is serving between 70 and 80 per cent of its customers through mobile app and other digital platforms.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has given the bank an opportunity to test the resilience of its investment in technology.

“So, the point I was making is that investment in technology has been quite significant for the bank. I think the pandemic has given us an opportunity to test the innovation which we have invested in, in the last one and half or two years.

“With the stay-at-home lock down and the banks not being able to open their branches, we still needed to serve customers. We had to rely on our digital platforms to do so. As you may well know, we have the largest mobile banking network within the Nigerian banking system, with our 11 million customers on mobile banking app. We needed to upgrade that service and make it a lot more user friendly,” he said.

But analysts have said the financial services sector is particularly susceptible to cybercrime given its crucial role of financial intermediation in a highly connected financial system. Aside significant financial losses, the sector is also exposed to potential compromise and loss of customer data, and disruption of operations, which undermine app users’ confidence in financial system stability and which financial services operators are trying to address.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor Financial System Stability, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, said the challenge of banking product security and abuse is impacting the adoption of products.

At the Financial Institutions Training Centre/Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Virtual Think-Nnovation conference in Lagos, she explained that if people found out that digital channels were getting more secured and that there were opportunities they could leverage when they have challenges, there were more chances that they will embrace the channels.

But if they discovered that the security of the platforms were reducing, this could lead to reduction in the use and adoption of digital services.