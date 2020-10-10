How my life changed in nine weeks – BBNaija 2020 housemate TrikyTee

Big Brother Naija 2020 contestant, Timmy Sinclair, popularly known as Trickytee, is a multi-talented 35-year-old creative artist from Bayelsa state. Despite not being a part of the top five finalists, he is seen as one of the most successful contestants from the ‘Lockdown’ edition after spending nine weeks in the house

Prior to being a contestant on the reality TV show, Trickytee was an upcoming actor, film director, content producer, but was barely in the limelight with little or no social media prominence.

A close encounter throws a glimpse into his brilliance and passion to make a mark in the dynamic Nigerian Nollywood industry. In this interview with ALAO ABIODUN, he speaks about her career and other sundry matters.

Tell us about your childhood growing up, what was it like?

Growing up for me was fun; I have two siblings; an elder brother and a younger sister.

I can say growing up was fun because of the both sweet and bad experiences. I know what it is like to come from a family that has money and I know what it is like to not have because at some point, things were not rosy.

How have these experiences shaped you now as an adult?

These experiences have shaped me into a diverse person so I can relate with people no matter their strata in the society.

Whether I am in the hood or with people in higher echelon, I relate with them which can be deduced from the way I speak the English language fluently. They have also helped in making me a humble person because I have seen how life works.

Why did you audition for BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ edition?

That was the second time I will audition for the show. I auditioned last year and wasn’t picked.

I applied for the audition again this year because I knew that I am creative but do not have a platform to showcase myself. I know and feel everybody knows that the ‘Big Brother Naija platform’ is one avenue to showcase oneself and there will be a change in one’s life. And I can say that my life has changed in just ten weeks on that platform which can promote and push one out to the world.

What were your favourite moments in the House?

My favourite moments in the house started from the day I stepped into the House, I was excited that I was literally in the BBNaija house and I certainly cannot forget that day in my life.

Other moments were when I won tasks. I really cannot forget those moments.

Undoubtedly, your performance at the Big Brother Naija earned much recognition, how will you describe the overwhelming support you received from fans and family?

It was so overwhelming. I was always in shock as to why I deserved that love.

It was just so surprising to have such support that it made me more humble to have such love from people. For that, I am very grateful to God and to everyone that supported me.

While you were still in the house, viewers saw different shades of you as a comedian, hype man, musician…how would you describe your personality?

I am multi-talented and do not want to put a cap on my talents, so I try to use them all. I am a creative artist and I tell stories, I make music, films, anchor events.

I am considered a comedian because people think I am funny which I would agree is the funny person I am. So, everything that’s been about me is part of my personality. As regards being a filmmaker, I will call that work because that was what I studied in school and I have been working in that industry since I was a teenager. All these are things I intend to explore as they make the Trickytee that is known.

What next for you?

For me, career-wise is pushing everything I do to the next level.

Definitely, I am going to do more music for people that like the kind of music that I do. As for film making, I am going to continue directing, producing and even act as I am not limiting myself.

I am currently working on an amazing series that will be out very soon.

What has been your past experience in Nollywood?

As for my past experience, I have just been in the background either as a Director of Photography, an Assistant Director, or an Editor for the past eight years.

As a film director, what type of stories do you think Nollywood needs to begin to shoot?

Nollywood at the moment is doing a great job. Personally, I would like to tell more stories that have to do with our history; about our heroes who have done so much to get Nigeria where it is today. I know Lancelot has done a movie about Oba Ovonramwen and Kunle Afolayan has done a lot about histories too. Those are the kind of stories I am willing to tell.

So, which are you most comfortable with, acting or directing?

I am comfortable doing both. Either directing or acting, I am in my element and these two are like second nature to me.

It seems you have a flair for music, tell us about it?

I have been making music and it is part of things I still like to do because I love telling stories.

If you listen to the ones I have put out there before and those I will still do, it can be seen that music is like a tool to tell stories and drive social change for me. It is for this reason that someone like Fela Anikulapo-Kuti remains sacrosanct to me.

Knowing fully well that you’re quite passionate about driving impactful changes in the society, how do you intend to address the rising menace of drug abuse and other vices amongst the youths?

I am working on a TV series already that will be addressing issues going on in the society like drug abuse, internet fraud, prostitution and the likes.

As for the youths, I am going to bring as many as I can into the entertainment sector for chances to work in our industry in areas like lighting, make-up, costume, photography and the others as it is not everybody that will be interested in acting.