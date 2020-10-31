How my residence was looted despite my donations to neighbours — Dogara

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Saturday explained how his residence in Lamingo, a suburb of Jos, the Plateau State capital, was looted in the aftermath of the EndSARS protests.

Mr Dogara, who condemned the act, also said he was disappointed that he could be treated that way by residents, whom he had been kind to in the past.

Mr Dogara, who recently defected to the ruling APC, told PREMIUM TIMES: “The incident was unfortunate. I did not expect this from Jos. Jos is my second home apart from Bauchi. I spend most of my time in Lamingo, Jos. As for my neighbours there, in Lamingo, we relate very well.”

He added: “You see, last time I shared about a hundred ‘Keke Napep’ to the Lamingo community, not long ago through the ward head, during Sallah festivities, including other things and I wanted doing same during Christmas.

“I use to buy these things (looted items) when I have some money to keep so that I will distribute it to people at special times.”

Saddened

Mr Dogara said he was surprised his home could be looted despite his donations to the community in the past.

“I am rather surprised that people looted my house for no just cause. Jos was known for peace making, tourism and minerals development but now the peace is no longer there, tourism and minerals is the only thing left.”

He added: “in fact, I am not happy with you people…”

Jos witnessed a lot of destruction during the riots that trailed the protest against police brutality.

Some of the edifices destroyed include a warehouse belonging to the Plateau Agricultural and Rural Development Programme (PADP), Riyom and Jos south LG Sectetariats, Plateau State Sectetariat, Plateau State Water Board, Plateau Investment and Property Development Company (pIPC) and Mr Dogara’s residence.

The hoodlums also broke into private properties amidst thd 24 hour curfew imposed by the state government.

The spokesperson of the police command, Dundai Peters, confirmed the attack on Mr Dogara’s home.

Mr Peters said “a good number of the suspected looters have been arrested and arraigned before a court of law.”

“Apart from the 300 (suspects) that have been arrested by the military, more were arrested. Some were fined N10,000 and more are to be tried.

“The (Dogara) house was not vandalised, but looted only,” he added.