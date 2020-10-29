how-nigeria-sets-record-on-extractive-sector-ownership-disclosure

The Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (“CAMA 2020”) signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari has sparked reform in countries now working on establishing public registers including Nigeria. It is expected that the new law will reduce compliance costs and regulatory hurdles for businesses in the country, AMBROSE NNAJI reports.

WITH the established publicly accessible register of extractive companies and the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA 2020) signed into law by the President, Nigeria has once again set the trail of few countries with legal framework for beneficial ownership disclosure not only in its extractive sector, but for every company doing business in the country, the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has noted.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently signed into law the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (“CAMA 2020”) to replace the 1990 Act. CAMA 2020 which is now the primary legislation governing the formation and management of companies in Nigeria affects all residents and foreigners intending to or doing business in Nigeria. The bill was focussed on supporting the government initiative to improve ease of doing business in the country.

The new Companies and Allied Matter Act (“CAMA 2020” or “the Act”) introduces new provisions to reflect modern commercial realities as well as reduce compliance costs and regulatory hurdles for businesses in Nigeria.

The bill seeks to establish an efficient means of regulating businesses, minimise the compliance burden of small and medium enterprises, enhance transparency and shareholder engagement and promote a friendly business climate in the country.

The Assistant Director, Communications and Advocacy at the NEITI, Mrs Obiageli Onuorah, said the CAMA 2020 specifically required individuals and companies in sections 119-123 (Pages 70-73 of the new Act) under the caption: ‘Disclosure of persons with significant control’ to declare their ownership interests and structure, adding that the new Companies and Allied Matters Act signed into law by the President was the ultimate game changer.

It would be recalled that in 2013, Nigeria began its journey towards revealing the real owners of its assets in the extractive industries. Onuorah recollected that by 2016, at the anti-corruption summit which took place in London, President, Muhammadu Buhari made a pledge alongside other world leaders to work together towards revealing real owners of companies doing business across jurisdictions in the world.

According to Onuorah, a communique issued at the end of that summit highlighted the key role that beneficial ownership (BO) disclosure would play in the fight against corruption and illicit financial flows especially in resource rich and developing countries like Nigeria.

“We will enhance transparency over who ultimately owns and controls them, to expose wrongdoing and to disrupt illicit financial flows. As recent events have shown, we need to take firm collective action on increasing beneficial ownership transparency,” an excerpt of the communique read according to the statement.

Further, the communique spelt out how partnerships between local and international jurisdictions would enhance and facilitate the use of BO to track incidences of corruption among collaborating countries. It specifically said: “We will support developing countries to collect beneficial ownership information and use it in public contracting and other sectors work.” she noted

According to Onuorah, in its earliest policy brief published in May 2016, NEITI highlighted the dangers of secrecy in the ownership of extractive sector assets in Nigeria. She remembered the NEITI had called on the government to implement and institutionalise ownership transparency as a “systematic and more sustainable way of fighting corruption”

She noted work went on towards getting a register containing real owners of companies in Nigeria’s extractive industry in place by January 1, 2020, the deadline given by the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives (EITI) for all implementing countries to comply with the requirement. According to her, by December 2019, NEITI’s beneficial ownership register was in place adding that the register is publicly accessible on a portal linked to the NEITI website.

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative is a global standard for the good governance of oil, gas and mineral resources which seek to address the key governance issues in the extractive sectors.

When implemented by a country, the EITI ensures transparency and accountability about how a country’s natural resources are governed. This ranges from how the rights are issued, to how the resources are monetised, to how they benefit the citizens and the economy.

The standard is composed of two parts. Part I deals with the implementation of the standard and part II deals with the governance and management of the international EITI.

Onuorah noted the EITI in its 2019 Standards required implementing countries to “document the government’s policy and multi-stakeholder group’s discussion on disclosure of beneficial ownership”. The global body, she said, further recommended that implementing countries should “maintain a publicly available register of the beneficial owners of the corporate entity (ies) that apply for or hold a participating interest in an exploration or production oil, gas or mining licence or contract”.

Beneficial Owners of extractive assets, she said, were the natural person(s) who directly or indirectly ultimately owned or controlled at least five percent of a corporate entity. According to her, by the CAMA Law 2020 and the NEITI register of beneficial owners of companies, Nigeria has met the above requirements demanded of it by the EITI, adding that it’s a breakthrough for the country and NEITI.

As NEITI and indeed Nigeria celebrate the opportunities provided by the provisions of CAMA 2020, implementing sections 119-123 of the Act and the Requirement 2.5 (e) of the 2019 EITI Standard, needed ingenuity. Section 2.5 (e) of the EITI Standard states that: “The multi-stakeholder group (MSGs) should assess any existing mechanisms for assuring the reliability of beneficial ownership information and agree an approach for corporate entities to assure the accuracy of the beneficial ownership information”, she noted.

She said though CAMA 2020 did not set any specific penalty (ies) for a breach of the provisions of Sections 119-123 of the law, it nevertheless gives bite to the EITI requirement 2.5 which recommended that MSGs should require companies to attest to the beneficial ownership declaration form through a “sign-off by a member of the senior management team or senior legal counsel, or submit supporting documentation”.