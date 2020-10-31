How Nigerian troops aided the rescue of American hostage – Military

The Nigerian Military has disclosed that the Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) played a major role in the rescue of an American hostage, Philip Walton, who was freed by elite Navy SEAL Team 6, during a daring raid in Northern Nigeria.

A senior Military Officer who didn’t want his named to be mentioned because he was not authorized to speak on the issue, stated that the rescue operation was carried out in colloboration with MNJTF which is a combined multinational formation, comprising units mostly military from the Republic of Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

The Multinational Joint Task Force is headquartered in N’Djamena, from where it coordinates the wat against the Boko Haram sect.

The Defence Headquarters is yet to react to reports on the rescue, several calls made to the mobile phones of the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General. John Enenche, were not answered.

Text messages sent to his phone were also not replied.

Meanwhile, American President Donald Trump has congratulated the US Forces for the successful rescue operation.

In a tweet, the American President, said, “last night, our Country’s brave warriors rescued an American hostage in Nigeria. Our Nation salutes the courageous soldiers behind the daring nighttime rescue operation and celebrates the safe return of yet another American citizen!”