‘How Nigerians can visit 163 countries without visa’

By Chinyere Okoroafor

A London-based firm, La Vida Golden Visas, has proposed a strategy for how Nigerians can visit 163 countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), European Union (EU)Schengen zone, China and Russia, without a visa.

It said presently, Nigerian citizens have visa-free access to only 54 destinations, consisting of mainly other poor African countries.

It said this makes the country’s passport one of the lowest ranking among many of its West African neighbours, with Ghana at 73, Cameroon at 61 and Cote d’Ivoire at 67 ranking ahead of Nigeria.

But La Vida Golden Visas said it has developed a unique Passport Value Report that goes beyond simply counting visa-free countries, and also shows what Nigerians can do to increase their global visa-free access.

It said to fix the problem, La Vida has organised a system whereby Nigerians can acquire second citizenship of an important country through investment programmes.

There are eight of such second citizenship by investment programmes available, it said, but one of its most popular solutions amongst African investors is that of Grenada, in the Caribbean.

It noted that Citizenship by Investment in Grenada is a fast, efficient and straightforward process, taking as little as 60-90 days to process.