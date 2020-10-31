How Odumosi won Princess Omolade’s heart

Olushola Victor

PRINCESS Folashade Omotade has explained what attracted her to Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, who she had known for years before they tied the knot last month.

In a recent interview, Omotade said Odumosu had many things in common with her late husband. She stated: “People that know me know that I always like a tall man and he has a lot of things in common with my former husband. He is very smart and intelligent. I also like a kind and hardworking man, because I am a very hardworking woman. We must complement each other. Those are what I knew about him in the early 90s.”

The socialite was once married but her husband died in a Bellview Airline Plane Crash in October 2005. Since his death, she refused to give marriage another chance. It was even learnt that the first time Odumosu proposed, she turned it down. .

Their introduction and traditional marriage took place in Abeokuta in August, while the Islamic wedding held last month in Banana Island was attended by close family and friends.