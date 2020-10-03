How Oniworo of Iworo celebrated 68th birthday

Olushola Victor

DESPITE being leader of a white garment church, Oniworo of Iworo, Oba Oladele Kosoko, has proven that he is father of all.

To celebrate his birthday a few days ago, he held a thanksgiving service at an Anglican Church in his kingdom. He was joined by his high chiefs, community leaders, friends and his son, Aremo Olu Kosoko, who came all the way from the United Kingdom to celebrate his father.

During service, Oba Kosoko talked about unity and the need for people to always follow the word of God. He also used the occasion to make some material and financial donations in the support of a construction project in the church.

Later in the day, he held a party in the palace for family and friends. Three beautiful cakes were also cut to mark the special day.