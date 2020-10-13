How Partey was convinced to pick Arsenal over London rivals

Thomas Partey’s father has revealed how he convinced his son to join Arsenal over Chelsea and Juventus.

Partey arrived at the Emirates on transfer deadline day after the Gunners triggered his £45million release clause. The midfielder was one of Mikel Arteta’s top targets and was always thought to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

But Jacob Partey claims his son had doubts over joining Arsenal as he wanted to play Champions League football and admits the 27-year-old was also the subject of interest from Chelsea and Juventus.

Jacob Partey told Ghanaian outlet Joy Sports: “I went to a coaching course so I have been reading the sports books and highlights and also another history about sportsmen and women, so I told him this thing is an opportunity that has come to pass some years back.

“What I [noticed] was that he was [only] willing to play where there is Champions League but [I suggested to him that] can’t he be where there is no Champions League and help them get into the Champions League?

“My advice to him was irrespective of the big move, he has to keep training seriously and not lose focus. Not chase ladies so he doesn’t flop! And he was very receptive of that.

“We actually weren’t disturbed by anything because we hoped a bigger team will come for Partey.

“We were aware of the [other teams that were interested]: Juventus, Chelsea and so forth. So through all of this, we knew God was with us. From that minute we started to dance to ‘Party after Party’.”

