How Rooster Killed Police Officer During Raid

A Philippine police officer was killed by a rooster with a blade attached to its leg during a raid on an illegal cockfight, officials said on Wednesday.

Christian Bolok, the chief of police in the town of San Jose in Northern Samar province, about 480 kilometres south of Manila, was rushed to the hospital after the incident on Monday but was declared dead upon arrival.

The police officer was killed after the fighting rooster slashed him during a raid on an illegal cockfighting den to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The officer, Lt. Christian Bolok, 38, was part of a team that descended on an arena in the province of Northern Samar on Monday, after it was suspecting of violating lockdown rules against mass gatherings.

“There was a commotion, the spectators scampered away, and when the dust cleared, Officer Bolok tried to pick up one of the birds, but he didn’t notice that it still had bladed spurs on,” the provincial police chief, Col. Arnel Apud, said in an interview.

He led a team of police officers in a raid on the illegal cockfight in a village in San Jose and picked up one of the roosters.

Fighting roosters typically have a razor-sharp steel blade called a gaff attached to their legs, and the bird Bolok grabbed slashed him with one.

