How Ruthless Police-SARS Operatives Robbed Pretty Nigerian Lady Of Her Legs

A young Nigerian lady (pictured above) was hit by a stray bullet from a police officer’s gun in 1996, leaving her crippled.

The lady identified as Nike has been confined to a wheelchair since she was hit by the police stray bullet at the age of 15.

Sharing the story, with Nike’s permission, Actress Toyin Abraham wrote:

“This is my family friend Adenike @nikeadekanle. She wasn’t born like this, It was a stray bullet from the Nigeria police on the 23rd of July 1996 around 3 pm in Apata Ibadan and she was in the hospital for over a year. Not even a call or check-up or Bill payment by the police.

{ P.s- I had to get her permission to do this } #endpolicebrutality.”

In reaction, Adenike wrote:

“I’m not keeping quiet anymore…. saying this, brought back a lot of horrible things that I want to forget but if this helps our fight against police brutality then WE MOVE!!!!!! #EndSars #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY.”

Adenike was shot in 1996 when she was 15. SARS operatives were chasing fleeing armed robbers and the bus she was in happened to be on the same road. The officers shot sporadically at the bus and as soon as her bus driver stopped, they continued shooting.

Nike said, “The police saw that I was hit and told the driver to drop me that I was going to die anyway; I can’t remember if fuel finished from their car or something.”

The bullet grazed her spinal cord and when she was finally rushed to the hospital, the police started threatening the family to say she was shot by armed robbers. The officers also told the family to the bullet was from their gun and had police markings.

Even though Nike was still in a coma, the police insisted on speaking to her and when she finally woke up, she was told not to ever narrate what happened.

After she was discharged a year later and confined to a wheelchair, the police did not give a single compensation.

According to Nike, even though she has come to terms with her new life she still feels so much pain, hence the reason she is speaking up.

