How ‘Sanusi Labaran’ was arrested with 5,342 ATM cards on his way to Dubai

Officers of Kano/Jigawa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service arrested a traveller with 5,342 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, a subscriber identification module (SIM) Card and 7 memory cards concealed in two bags of Beans at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The CAC, Compt. Nasiru Ahmad narrated that the suspect Sanusi Labaran (m) was arrested during a routine baggage examination as he attempts to board Ethiopian Airline to Dubai with the aforementioned items.

READ ALSO: FG dumps Plastic National Identity Card for Digital Identification

The Area Controller on behalf of the CGC, handed over the suspect, exhibits and his travelling document to the Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Kano, Mr Aliyu Sunusi for further investigation, due to the nature of the offence.

Mr Sunusi applauded the Service on this great achievement and he appreciated the synergy between the agencies.

Also, he assured that the EFCC will not be prejudicial in the case as thorough investigation would be carried out to nab the sponsors of this illegal act.

vanguardngr.com