How Sanusi was Intercepted with 5,342 ATM Cards, 7 Memory Cards Concealed in Bean Bag

Officers of Kano/Jigawa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service arrested a traveller with 5,342 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, a subscriber identification module (SIM) Card and 7 memory cards concealed in two bags of Beans at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The CAC, Compt. Nasiru Ahmad narrated that the suspect Sanusi Labaran (m) was arrested during a routine baggage examination as he attempts to board Ethiopian Airline to Dubai with the aforementioned items.

The Area Controller on behalf of the CGC, handed over the suspect, exhibits and his travelling document to the Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Kano, Mr Aliyu Sanusi for further investigation, due to the nature of the offence.

Mr Sanusi applauded the Service on this great achievement and he appreciated the synergy between the agencies. Also, he assured that the EFCC will not be prejudicial in the case as thorough investigation would be carried out to nab the sponsors of this illegal act.

Meanwhile, a magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Friday ordered two teenagers, who allegedly broke into a woman’s house and stole her earrings and perfumes, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Raymond Peter and Dorathy David with criminal conspiracy, criminal force and theft, contrary to the provision of sections 58, 239 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Mary Adams who gave the order, adjourned the matter until Oct. 15 for hearing.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Esther Bishen told the court that the complainant, Queen Chita, reported the matter on Oct. 2.

Bishen alleged that the defendants beat up the complainant, stole three handbags, earrings, a wristwatch, perfumes and furniture worth N39, 000.

She also alleged that the defendants also stole N10, 000 from the complaint.

They pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor prayed the court for an adjournment to enable the police call its witnesses to prove its case.

