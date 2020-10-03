World News How Shouting, Finger-Waving Girls Became Our Conscience By Ligaya Mishan 13 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 53 Young yet preternaturally wise, figures including Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg have changed the face of activism. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments