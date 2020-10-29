‘how-states-can-access-w’bank’s-$2m-performance-grant’

States that are able to update their records before June 30, 2021, to capture at least 50 per cent of the properties that have electricity connections in urban areas will get the World Bank’s $2 million grant under the States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme for Results.

Head of Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdurazaque Bello-Barkindo, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, it is imperative that the property records reflect accurate information about the name of owner/occupier, size of land, size of building, use of property among other criteria required by the programme.

Bello-Barkindo added: “States are at varying stages of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) deployment, with Kaduna, Kogi, Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa and Gombe leading the way.”