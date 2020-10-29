World News How the Trump Era Has Strained, and Strengthened, Politically Mixed Marriages By Claire Cain Miller 1 min ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Fewer people want to date those with different political views. But couples are also talking through political issues more. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments