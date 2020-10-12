How Thieves Stole Vehicle Belonging to ‘The Flashy’ Oluwo Of Iwo In A Lagos Hotel

A Toyota Hilux vehicle belonging to the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has been stolen in a Lagos hotel where he spent the night.

It was gathered that the Oluwo who is battling to retain his throne lodged at the popular Toilam Royal Hotel and Suites on Igbosere Road, Lagos Island on Saturday night, October 19, 2020.

However, on Sunday morning, it was discovered that the van used by his security escorts was missing.

The Oluwo, according to reports, was very angry over the occurrence while the management of the hotel remained confused about how the vehicle got stolen.

The Chief Press Secretary to Oba Akanbi, Alli Ibraheem, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

He said, “This is to notify the public most especially security operatives that a Hilux vehicle belonging to Oluwo was stolen overnight (11/10/2020) at Toilam Royal Hotel and suites, No 49 Igbosere Road L/Island, Lagos State.

“The Hilux is white in colour-the mirrors, windshield, engine and some other parts of the vehicle are engraved with “Oba Adewale Akanbi.

“Toyota Hilux chassis number- MFOFX22G6F1431653. If found, please call any of 08068211757, 08037868202.”

The Oluwo who is known for his flashy outfits and lifestyle was born on the 21st of June, 1967 to the family of late Prince Kola Akanbi of Molasan Compound, Gbaase Ruling House, Iwo, Osun State.

