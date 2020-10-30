World News How Three Election-Related Falsehoods Spread By The New York Times 1 min ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 The lies took off so rapidly on Facebook and Twitter that local election officials could not contain them. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments