How To Make Efo Riro

Efo Riro | Photo Low Carb Africa

We asked Wizkid how to prepare Efo riro and what did a pretty good job! Efo riro is a Nigerian traditional vegetable soup with its origin in the Yoruba-speaking part of the country. Efo riro is incomplete without locust beans and palm oil. The best vegetables suitable for this recipe are efo tete or efo shoko.

For those who don’t know what it is and want to try, we have reproduced it just for you!

Ingredients

Beef

Cow tripe (Shaki)

Cowskin (Ponmo)

Dry fish

Palm oil (20 cl)

Efo Shoko (500g)

Pepper mixtures(Red bell peppers, Scotch Bonnet peppers, chilli pepper)

2 tbsp ground crayfish

1½ Onions

Seasoning cubes

2 tbsp of locust beans (iru)

Salt

Before you start;

Wash and cut the vegetable into big chunk. Soak vegetable in hot water for about 3 minutes drain and set aside. Wash locust beans and set aside. Soak the dry fish till soft and debone. Deseed the peppers and blend roughly.

Method