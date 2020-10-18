How To Make Efo Riro

Efo Riro | Photo Low Carb Africa
We asked Wizkid how to prepare Efo riro and what did a pretty good job! Efo riro is a Nigerian traditional vegetable soup with its origin in the Yoruba-speaking part of the country. Efo riro is incomplete without locust beans and palm oil. The best vegetables suitable for this recipe are efo tete or efo shoko.
For those who don’t know what it is and want to try, we have reproduced it just for you!
Ingredients
- Beef
- Cow tripe (Shaki)
- Cowskin (Ponmo)
- Dry fish
- Palm oil (20 cl)
- Efo Shoko (500g)
- Pepper mixtures(Red bell peppers, Scotch Bonnet peppers, chilli pepper)
- 2 tbsp ground crayfish
- 1½ Onions
- Seasoning cubes
- 2 tbsp of locust beans (iru)
- Salt
Before you start;
- Wash and cut the vegetable into big chunk. Soak vegetable in hot water for about 3 minutes drain and set aside.
- Wash locust beans and set aside.
- Soak the dry fish till soft and debone.
- Deseed the peppers and blend roughly.
Method
- Start cooking the caw tripe on high heat with little water. When the cow tripe is almost done, add meat, chopped onions, salt and seasoning cube and continue cooking.
- In another pot, pour the palm oil and heat it. Once hot, add the remaining onions and fry for 2 minutes.
- Then add locust beans fry for a minute. Now pour your blended pepper mixture, and stir together. Add salt, seasoning cube and crayfish. Allow to cook for about 20 minutes.
- Once the oil is floating at the top, add smocked fish, ponmo, and meats. Stir and taste for salt.
- Add the vegetables to the sauce and stir very well, cover the pot and allow to cook for about 4 minutes. After some minutes, take the pot off the heat.
- Your Efo riro is ready.
