How To Prepare Tasty Salsa Chicken

Salsa Chicken | Photo WhiskAffair

Salsa chicken is your ticket to a 30-minute meal that the whole family will love! And it’s all baked in one pan for easy clean up!

Ingredients

Chicken breast

2 tbsp Vegetable oil

1 tbsp Garlic

Seasoning cubes

1 tbsp Oregano

1 tbsp Black pepper

Salt

1 Tomato, chopped

1 large onion

Fresh basil, diced

Lemon juice

Salsa Chicken | Photo What Molly Made

Method