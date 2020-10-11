Breaking News

How To Prepare Tasty Salsa Chicken

Salsa Chicken

Salsa chicken is your ticket to a 30-minute meal that the whole family will love! And it’s all baked in one pan for easy clean up!

Ingredients

  • Chicken breast
  • 2 tbsp Vegetable oil
  • 1 tbsp Garlic
  • Seasoning cubes
  • 1 tbsp Oregano
  • 1 tbsp Black pepper
  • Salt
  • 1 Tomato, chopped
  • 1 large onion
  • Fresh basil, diced
  • Lemon juice

Salsa Chicken

Salsa Chicken

Method

  1. First, make your salsa. In a blender, add fresh tomatoes, 1/3 onion (chopped), 1 tbsp honey and blend
  2. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  3. Place chicken breasts in a lightly greased baking dish. Add garlic, oregano, black pepper, salt and chicken seasoning. Use your hand to mix. Set aside.
  4. In a bowl, add chopped tomato, onions, basil and lemon juice and mixed.
  5. Now spread your salsa all over the chicken breast.
  6. Bake until chicken is tender.


