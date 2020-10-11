How To Prepare Tasty Salsa Chicken

Everything you need to live well
Salsa chicken is your ticket to a 30-minute meal that the whole family will love! And it’s all baked in one pan for easy clean up!
Ingredients
- Chicken breast
- 2 tbsp Vegetable oil
- 1 tbsp Garlic
- Seasoning cubes
- 1 tbsp Oregano
- 1 tbsp Black pepper
- Salt
- 1 Tomato, chopped
- 1 large onion
- Fresh basil, diced
- Lemon juice
Method
- First, make your salsa. In a blender, add fresh tomatoes, 1/3 onion (chopped), 1 tbsp honey and blend
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Place chicken breasts in a lightly greased baking dish. Add garlic, oregano, black pepper, salt and chicken seasoning. Use your hand to mix. Set aside.
- In a bowl, add chopped tomato, onions, basil and lemon juice and mixed.
- Now spread your salsa all over the chicken breast.
- Bake until chicken is tender.
