how-to-tackle-poverty-through-education,-empowerment,-by-lagos-lawmaker

By Alao Abiodun

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Apapa Constituency 1, Hon. Mojisola Meranda, has empowered 102 petty traders with the sum of N25,000 each to support their businesses as a means of cushioning the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that poverty can be tackled through education, empowerment and supporting businesses.

According to her, “On personal level, I believe in empowering people. I believe we can tackle poverty through education and supporting businesses. Whenever I see people I have empowered in the past, I’m always happy and fulfilled because they have left that poverty line and that level where they make financial requests regularly. They can now afford things on their own and I can see the possibility of impact in the community.”

Meranda who also doubles as the Lagos House of Assembly Chief Whip said the financial support is coming at a time where a lot of people are actually losing their daily income, due to the recent crisis facing the economy. “So, I felt the desire to reach out to my people no matter how small it might be.” She said.

While speaking at the yearly constituency stakeholders meeting with the theme; ‘Post COVID-19 Pandemic: The Challenges and Prospects’ in Lagos, she explained that the selection process for the 102 beneficiaries was done at the discretion of the selection committee, which focused on existing petty traders, adding that there were five groups and the forms were divided into those five groups.

“So, the selection committee went to the streets to meet the existing petty traders, not those that want to start businesses. What we are doing is to see how we can show support for them. In Apapa constituency, I have five wards that I’m covering. In each ward, I’m empowering 20 persons per ward and I later discovered two persons that were omitted and I had to add them which bring the total to 102,” she explained.

“The year has been very challenging; during the lockdown I was able to do palliative for people in my constituency. After that I embarked on decontamination of my community just to ease the issue of the COVID-19, then immediately when the state government lifted ban on social gatherings, I also organised empowerment for the Motor Mechanics and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MOMTAN) in Apapa where I brought consultants to train them.

“The training was three days and it was aimed at teaching them how to move from analogue to the digital methods in car repairs and maintenance. They were empowered with different sets of diagnosing machines to detect faults in cars. They were two diagnosing machines; the big and the small ones. The big diagnosing machine can detect faults in the automobiles and Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV), while the small ones can take care of the smaller cars.”