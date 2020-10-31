How we engaged hoodlums in 4-hour dialogue before they struck – Customs college commandant

Agency Reporter

The Commandant, Nigeria Customs Training and Doctrine Command, Gwagwalada, Abuja, Mr, Adewale Adeniyi, said, on Friday, that his officers engaged the hoodlums that attacked the school in a four-hour dialogue before they struck.

Adeniyi, an Assistant Comptroller-General, who conducted journalists round the premises to see the extent of damage, explained that they had noticed people on motorcycles who had come on surveillance to the command the day before the attack.

He said that on Tuesday, 24 hours after breaking a warehouse in Gwagwalada to loot palliatives, the hoodlums came to the training command in search of palliatives.

“More than 4,000 of them laid siege in front of the command. We learnt about their arrival, we came out unarmed, we engaged them for four hours, we listened to them,” he said.

“They told us they were in search of palliatives; that they were hungry and angry. We told them it was a training school and there were no palliatives here.

“They insisted that there are warehouses behind our command. They even requested to get free passage to search for the warehouses. We obliged them but with a condition for them to bring four of them for the search while some officers would conduct them round.

“They went and discovered there was no warehouse around the training school. Some of them decided to break our perimeter fencing and started shooting.

“At this point, we now realised that they came around to attack and harm us, so we responded swiftly to repel the attack.”

The commandant said the command got support from security agencies like 176 Guard Brigade, the police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

He said some of the officers in the command were injured while some building blocks were affected.

Adeniyi said six persons had so far been arrested in connection with the attack.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some bullet holes were noticed in some of the buildings in the training school.