How we swindle people in ponzi scheme, by suspects

By Segun Showunmi, Ibadan

Suspected members of a notorious gang of fraudsters who specializes in defrauding people through promise of money doubling otherwise know as ‘Ponzi Scheme’ have been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command.

The two separate groups of fraudsters who operated under the business name, Social Economic Development Programme and Noble City Global Concept have swindled unsuspecting members of the public to the tune of N2.7million around Igboho area of the state.

The suspected fraudsters who were paraded at the Police command headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan while confessing to the crime, said their stock in trade is to promise huge profit to ‘investors’ after which they will flee from a community after collecting ‘good money from their supossed ‘investors’.

One of the suspect, Damilola Adejumo, a native of Ilesha in Osun State said people always bring in money to ‘invest’ based on the promise that their profit would be the double of their investment within a short period of time.

He said “this is my first time I will engaged in such unlawful business, we were engaged as a marketers, and as soon as the date of distbustment of money to people is approaching, we run away with our customers money.

“I have sold 29 forms. Someone introduced me to this scam in August, I didn’t know what the work was about when I took the job.

“We usually run away with people’s money after collecting from them in the name of money doubling.”

Recointing her ordeal, one of the victims, Mrs Olaide Akinlawon said “they came to us and told us that they will be borrowing us money weekly and monthly. We were told that each person should collect according to his her capacity.

“We engaged in it after we were told that they were going to disburse the money within three weeks which they later failed to do.

“We are more than 300 people that registered for the scheme and the people contributed between the range of N30,000 to N70,000.

“We were told that some of us that contributed N70,000 will collect N500,000 while those that contributed N30,000 will collect N300,000 in return within the four month of our contributions and we are going to pay back the total money in six weeks, but non of these promises was fulfilled.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Nwachuckwu Enwonwu said that the command has been working day and night especially during this ember month to make sure that crimes and criminality are reduced to the nearest minimum

He said apart from the suspected ponzi fraudsters that were arreated, some notorious criminals and kidnappers who have been terrorising innocent citizens were also arrested and being investigated, adding that they would soon be charged to court in order to serve as deterrent to others who are still at large

The Police boss however called on the people to continue to collaborate and support the police with useful and timely credible information to enable them to serve the community better

Among other arrest made by the command was suspected armed robbers and criminal reciver of robbed vehicle, kidnappers, conspiracy and child stealing among others