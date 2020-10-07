‘How we will verify Ondo poll results’

Our Reporter

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Yiaga Africa, has said it will deploy Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) methodology to verify results during Saturday’s governorship election.

Its Executive Director, Mr. Samson Itodo, said in a statement in Abuja that the group would also deploy 646 observers under its “Watching the Vote (WTV)” project to monitor the poll.

He said PVT is an election day observation methodology that leverages on statistics and technology to observe the processes of voting, counting and tallying of results.

“Citizen-observers are deployed to randomly sample polling units to collect data on the conduct of elections and official polling unit level results.

“With the results assembled from the sampled polling units, a citizen observer group can release projected estimates and verify the accuracy of results declared by the election management body.

“Using this methodology, observer reports are sent via SMS to a central database, which enables WTV to analyse and share timely findings on the conduct of the election in near real-time,” Itodo said.

He said Yiaga Africa would deploy 600 stationary observers in pairs to a representative statistical sample of 300 polling units, as well as 28 roving observers.

He added that 18 collation centre observers would be deployed in each of the 18 local governments.

Itodo said the deployment strategy would enable Yiaga Africa provide timely and accurate information on the conduct of accreditation, voting and counting as well as to independently verify official results.