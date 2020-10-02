How winners emerged in 2020 Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

Winners of the Contest and G.M., Corporate Services Mr. Bunmi Onanfowokan at the event.

Toyota Nigeria Limited has said that the annual Toyota Dream Car Art Contest instituted by the parent company Toyota Motor Company will help build confidence of children as budding artist and future leaders in the creative world.

Toyota Nigeria General Manager Corporate Service; Mr. Bunmi Onafowokan, who addressed participant at the 2020 edition of the competition said.

Toyota Dream Car Art Contest is a CSR initiative of Toyota Motor Corporation Japan to develop the innate artistic talent in children and to cultivate an enduring relationship with them. Toyota distributors and dealers alike globally have keyed into this initiative because of its acceptance and impact on children’s psyche the world over.

The 2020 Dream Car Art Contest was held in Lagos on February 29, 2020. Accreditation started at 8:00am to 9:30am and the contest commenced at 10:00am. Children came from different schools to share their concepts about the future of vehicular mobility by drawing their dream cars in the contest. The contest comprises of age categories which are: seven years and under, 8-11 years, 12-15 years

850 children participated in the contest, and three winners emerged from each category, making nine winners in all that emerged winners after the rigorous assessment of entries.

All the winning entries were judged based on the originality, creativity (the big idea behind the drawing), environmental friendliness, safety and futuristic concept in their drawings.

The nine winners were invited to the award of prize and certificate at Toyota (Nigeria) Limited corporate headquarters, Lekki on August 21, 2020.

The winners attended with one parent each and winners went home with Laptops, other corporate gifts and most importantly, winner’s certificate. The event was held under strict observance of covid-19 regulations with 20 attendants in all.

Among those present at the event were the General Manager Corporate Service, Mr. Bunmi Onafowokan, Public Relations Manager, Mrs. Bukunola Ogunnusi and Marketing Manager, Mr. Adebayo Olawoyin all of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited.

Mr. Bunmi Onafowokan welcomed everyone and encouraged the winners to continue to showcase their God-given talent. positively.

He added that the platform will help build the confidence of these budding artists and future leaders in the creative world. He added that Toyota will continue to organize the contest annually as long as it remains relevant to our CSR objectives”.

In conclusion, Mr. Esemudje, one of the parents, thanked the organizers on behalf of the entire winners and expressed his gratitude to Toyota (Nigeria) Limited for the opportunity given to their children to exhibit their talents.

He opined that the event would leave an indelible and sweet memory in the minds of the children. He encouraged TNL to continue this laudable project which he described as an unforgettable experience for the children.

