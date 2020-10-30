Human Rights Lawyer and Adamu Garba Exchange Twitter Blows Over Jack Dorsey’s Lawsuit

Tope Akinyode, a human rights lawyer in Nigeria has sued Former Presidential aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba over Jack Dorsey’s Lawsuit.

It was earlier reported that Adamu Garba sued Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, over his support for the #EndSARS protests rocking the nation.

Garba filed a fundamental human rights suit before a Federal High Court in Abuja demanding that Dorsey pays the federal government $1bn compensation over the resultant violence that has marred the #EndSARS protests.

Garba is seeking an “order directing the 8th (Dorsey) and 9th (Twitter) respondents jointly to pay him the sum of $1bn for damages.”

Prior to this, Dorsey had taken to his platform, Twitter to declare his support for the protests against SARS brutality and extrajudicial killings across Nigeria.

The motion on notice was brought pursuant to order II Rules 1, 2, 3 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009 and Sections 34(1), 35(1) and 41(1) and 43 of the 1999 Constitution.

Others joined in the suit include the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigeria Communications Commission.

Tope who filed a suit against Garba, took to her twitter account and tweeted; “Having been consulted by friends & colleagues, I’ve filed court processes to challenge @adamugarba’s lawsuit against @jack & @Twitter. Jack’s support for Nigeria’s cause is commendable. We’ll protect our freedom of expression & resist the move to ban Twitter in Nigeria”

Adamu Garba responding to the tweet, said, “when a tweet from @TopeAkinyode came up, I worried at how much Nigerians take their country.

“To defend @Jack, who violated your sovereignty by calling for a donation to sustain a protest that led to damages to our country, after the President acceded to Protesters request. Sad!

“I hope Mr. @jack pays you for this service, because, at-least, if he refused to invest in Nigerian Youths, except to help propagate fake news, that led to Trillions of Naira lost, then I will be glad if he pays a Nigerian Lawyer for his defense to failure in the Courts. He has to PAY.

“I really do hope he pays you in dollars that he takes away from this country without corresponding investments, except to encourage mayhem and disorder.

“He will have to pay $1Bn to Nigeria and settle all the victims that have been affected by his intransigent orchestration.

Again, Tope replied to his tweets saying, “We’ll meet in Court, No long talk.”

