hundreds-of-trump-supporters-are-left-in-the-cold-after-president’s-air-strip-rally-in-omaha

Hundreds of Trump supporters who attended the president’s rally at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Tuesday evening were left stranded for some three hours in the frigid cold after he took off on Air Force One, with some requiring treatment for hypothermia.

At least seven people were transported to the hospital and 30 others, including several elderly rally goers, were treated on site, according to Omaha Scanner, a local news service that monitors official radio traffic.

Two groups of elderly people who were struggling in the near-freezing temperatures needed police assistance. One of the groups was said to be frozen in the cold and unable to move.

Thousands of people left out in the cold and stranded in #Omaha, #Nebraska after a #Trump rally. I’m told the shuttles aren’t operating & there aren’t enough busses. Police didn’t seem to know what to do. Some walked. I saw at least one woman getting medical attention. pic.twitter.com/oIkmixaZt0 — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) October 28, 2020

President Trump is seen above during a campaign rally in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday

An estimated crowd of 6,000 attended the rally at Eppley Airfield, braving freezing cold temperatures

Trump supporters are seen above applauding the rally in Omaha on Tuesday night

At least two people were said to have suffered seizures while one other person was reported to be experiencing dizziness.

There was no immediate word on the exact number of people who needed treatment.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Omaha Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Trump campaign, and Omaha Fire/EMS for comment.

The mishap took place because the two-lane roadway that connects the rally site, where some 6,000 people clad in MAGA gear roared as they heard the president’s speech, and the parking lots were backed up bumper-to-bumper.

Buses were unable to navigate the jammed road, which was throttled in one direction, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

After Trump took off on Air Force One just after 9pm, it took some three-and-a-half hours for the rally goers to clear out of the airport.

According to Iowa Starting Line, the Trump campaign asked those planning to attend his rally to arrive at Eppley at 4:30pm. The rally was scheduled for 7:30pm.

At the time, cars could be seen lining up for miles trying to get into the airport and security personnel were seen directing motorists.

The traffic overflowed to the point where the South Economy parking lot was full and people were directed to the north lot.

According to locals monitoring the police and fire department scanners, traffic was backed up on Abbott Drive, which connects the airfield to the parking lots where rally goers left their cars

But the north lot was also filled to capacity, and security there directed cars back to the South Economy lot.

Some of the rally goers parked their cars in a cell phone lot across the street from South Economy. Security informed the motorists parking there that their cars would be towed.

Most of the motorists ignored the warnings and insisted on parking in the South Economy lot. At the time, thousands of people were seen standing in four separate lines to get into charter buses.

Omaha Police posted a tweet which read: ‘Parking at the TRUMP rally is full. Shuttles will no longer be transporting people to the event.

‘You will not be able to access the rally by foot, UBER,or any other means of transportation.

‘Parking is not allowed in surrounding neighborhoods, roadways or businesses.’

The charter buses then transferred the rally goers from their parked cars to the rally site.

By the time the rally ended just after 9pm, the two-lane Abbott Drive was throttled with cars going one direction. Buses were unable to pick up Trump supporters at the rally site to shuttle them to their parked vehicles

It took more than two hours for people who waited on line to get onto the charter buses.

It then took the buses more than half-an-hour to drive three-and-a-half miles down the two-lane roadway to the other side of the airport.

Once rally goers were unloaded off the buses, they walked a few blocks to the rally site, where tents manned by volunteers took their temperatures.

Once on line, It took between one-to-two hours for the president’s supporters to enter the venue where the rally took place.

By the time the president started speaking, thousands of people were still waiting to get in.

After Trump spoke, he took off from Air Force One at around 9:06pm. Thousands were then forced to wait more than 90 minutes for the first buses to arrive.

‘President Trump took off in Air Force One 1 hr 20 minutes ago, but thousands of his supporters remain stranded on a dark road outside the rally,’ tweeted CNN’s Jeff Zeleny.

Zeleny wrote that he watched one Omaha police officer shake his head at the ‘chaotic cluster’ and say, ‘We need at least 30 more buses.’

‘Supporters of the president were brought in, but buses weren’t able to get back to transport people out. It’s freezing and snowy in Omaha tonight,’ Nebraska Sen. Megan Hunt tweeted.

‘There’s an issue with a number of people unable to find their cars and wandering in the cold … see if we can’t get everybody reunited with a car,’ an Omaha police dispatch was quoted as saying by NBC News.

‘I’ve got an elderly male that’s down ten blocks…having a hard time breathing right now,’ another person heard on police dispatch said.

Another office says: ‘Subject says he’s about to pass out.’