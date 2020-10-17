Hunger, malnutrition world’s greatest challenges, says Gov Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has identified hunger and malnutrition as the greatest challenges confronting the world today, canvassing joint efforts to tackle the issues.

The Governor spoke at an event to mark this year’s World Food Day, held at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He observed that it was imperative to increase food production to achieve global food security and reduce incidences of hunger and malnutrition around the world.

“It is important to note that eradicating hunger and malnutrition is one of the greatest challenges of our time. Little wonder that even the United Nations recognises the need to fight hunger and unhealthy diets as part of the global Plan 2030 as indicated in Goal 1 (poverty) and goal 2 (Zero Hunger) of the Sustainable development Goals.