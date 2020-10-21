hunter-biden-laptop:-pressure-mounts-on-ag-bill-barr-to-open-investigation

Jim Jordan has backed Donald Trump’s call for a special counsel probe into the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, piling pressure on Bill Barr to appoint one.

Jordan, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said it appears that Joe Biden ‘mislead the entire country’ when he denied knowledge of his son’s business deals in Ukraine, but that more questions need to be asked.

‘Let’s get to the facts, let’s figure out exactly how much Joe Biden knew about this,’ he told Fox News late Tuesday.

‘I certainly hope [there is an investigation before the election.] We’re 14 days from the biggest election our country has.

‘I think it’s only fair that the American people have answers to these questions… what was Vice President Biden’s association with his sons’s business dealings, how did that all work, what took place here?’

Jim Jordan, senior Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, has backed President Trump’s call for a special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop

Jordan spoke out a day after Trump called for the investigation, urging Attorney General Barr to ‘act fast’ and appoint a special before Election Day.

The president said the contents of the laptop – which included intimate photos of Hunter along with emails relating to his time on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma – revealed ‘major corruption’.

But his demand appears to run smack into a Justice Department policy against taking actions that would interfere in an election – an issue that played out in 2016 in both the Hillary Clinton email probe and the then-unknown Russia probe.

‘We’ve got to get the attorney general to act. He’s got to act. And he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody,’ Trump said, asked about naming a special counsel on ‘Fox & Friends.’

‘This is major corruption and this has to be known about before the election,’ Trump said in the call-in appearance on the network.

Trump is also being backed by 11 House conservatives who also wrote a letter to Barr on Monday demanding an investigation.

‘We’ve got to get the attorney general to act. He’s got to act. And he’s got to act fast,’ President Donald Trump said Tuesday, saying he wants attorney general Bill Barr to name a special prosecutor to probe the Bidens

Trump said he wanted Barr to act before the election

They wrote: ‘These alleged revelations raise serious questions about former Vice President Joe Biden’s reported participation with his son’s business, dealings, specifically whether the former vice president (1) received foreign monies during his tenure in the Obama administration and (2) if former Vice President Biden allowed his son to peddle access to his father with foreign business entities.’

Among the signers were Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Paul Gosar of Texas, as well as former Rep. Steve King of Iowa.

Trump referred to the computer – which a Wilmington computer repair store owner says he provided to the attorney for Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani months ago after a person brought it in and failed to collect it – as the ‘laptop from hell.’

‘Even if he didn’t get all of this money, you can’t go to China and have the son walk out with $1.5 billion. … You can’t go to Ukraine with $83,000 a month. … You can’t get $3.5 million from the mayor of Moscow’s wife,’ he said.

‘And you didn’t have a job before your father was vice president. You can’t go and go with your father and every stop you make, you pick up $1 billion.’

Trump referred Hunter Biden’s laptop – which a Wilmington computer repair store owner says he provided to the attorney for Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani months ago after a person brought it in and failed to collect it – as the ‘laptop from hell.’

An open letter signed by more than 50 former senior intelligence officials has suggested that the laptop is part of a Russian ‘disinformation’ campaign to smear Biden ahead of the election, in an attempt to weaken the US on the world stage.

But Jordan dismissed those reports, saying they were coming from the same sources that alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016 – which Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation failed to find.

‘I don’t put much stock in those guys,’ he said.

He added that the FBI now has hold of the laptop and believes it to be genuine, and said he had received several calls confirming the laptop is real.

Jordan also noted that the Biden camp have not yet denied the laptop belonged to Hunter, despite having ample opportunity to do so.

Trump needled Barr during a campaign rally in Arizona Monday, saying Biden was lucky because Barr was so ‘fair,’ as the president addressed a rally crowd chanting ‘lock him up.’

‘I know people who would have had him locked up five weeks ago,’ Trump said. ‘Somebody else would have taken this thing and all that c**p and corruption.’

But Trump said Barr, who Democrats have considered impeaching after a series of actions that appear to have benefitted Trump, a ‘very nice man.’

‘Bill Barr is a very nice man and a very fair man,’ he said. ‘Just remember it, because I get angry too.’

Trump’s slams on Barr come follow reports that U.S. attorney John Durham, tapped by Barr to probe alleged FBI misconduct in the Russia probe, will not be taking additional action before the election.

Director of National Intelligence, a Trump loyalist who assumed his post in May, said Monday that the FBI was investigating the issue.