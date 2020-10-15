Hunter Biden pursued deals that would be ‘interesting for me and my family’ with major Chinese firm

Hunter Biden pursued deals with a major Chinese energy company including one that would be ‘interesting for me and my family’, new secret emails said to be from the presidential candidate’s son claim.

The son of the Democratic presidential nominee communicated with China‘s largest private energy company, CEFC, according to the latest trove of messages unearthed by the New York Post from what is said to be Hunter’s personal laptop.

In one email sent to Hunter in May 2017 titled ‘Expectations’, details of ‘remuneration packages’ for six people in a business venture were discussed.

New leaked emails said to be from Hunter Biden show his apparent involvement with major Chinese firms as he discussed lucrative deals that would be ‘interesting for me and my family’

He was identified as the ‘chair/vice chair depending on agreement with CEFC’, an apparent reference to the now bankrupt Shanghai conglomerate China Energy Co.

Hunter’s pay was ‘850’ and the correspondence also noted how he ‘has some office expectations he will elaborate’.

The revelations come after emails come from Hunter’s laptop appeared to show him making an introduction between his powerful father and a Ukrainian energy firm on Wednesday.

Gas company Burisma’ adviser Vadym Pozharskyi thanked Hunter for ‘an opportunity to meet your father’ in an email sent in 2015, according to the stash of data given to the New York Post by Rudy Giuliani.

Hunter Biden and his father Joe Biden in 2016. Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine were at the center of the Trump impeachment case

Biden dismissed the findings, and his spokesman Andrew Bates said the paper ‘never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story…moreover, we have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.’

In the latest cache, one email outlines a ‘provisional agreement’ where 80 per cent of the ‘equity’ would be shared equally among four people whose initials appear to relate to Hunter and three other recipients.

The sender of the email, James Gilliar, from consulting firm J2cR, said: ‘I am happy to raise any detail with Zang if there is shortfalls?’

Zang appears to be a reference to Zang Jian Jun who was the former executive director of CEFC.

In another 2017 email, Hunted reportedly discussed a deal with Ye Jianming, a since-vanished chairman of CEFC.

Hunter is said to have struck deals with Ye Jianming, the former chairman of CEFC, who has not been seen since his arrest in 2018

Hunter struck a deal for half-ownership of a holding company that would have provided him with more than $10million a year.

But Ye has not been seen since he was taken into custody by Chinese authorities in 2018 amid rumored links to the Chinese military and intelligence services.

CEFC went bankrupt earlier this year after it was unable to repay its huge debts after warnings over its lack of transparency and dealings with sanctioned Russian firms.

According to the leaked emails, Biden wrote that Ye had been influential in improving a three-year consulting contract with CEFC that would pay him $10million annually just for introductions.

He was given half ownership of a holding company to sweeten the deal, with Ye owning the other half.

The Hunter Biden issue came rushing into the political spotlight last year after Donald Trump (pictured) lobbied Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, leading to his impeachment

According to the leaked emails, Biden wrote: ‘Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream but the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners inn the equity and profits of the JV’s [joint venture’s] investments.’

His email was sent to Gongwen Dong who has been linked to the purchase of two luxury Manhattan apartments for a total of $83million, which were bought by companies linked to Ye, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A photo from August 2017 appears to show a flowchart of the ownership of Hudson West which is split equally between Hunter Biden and ‘Chairman’.

A report on Biden’s business dealings released last month found Hudson West III opened a line of credit in September 2017.

Credit cards issued against the account were used by Hunter, his uncle James and James’s wife Sara.

Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been probing Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine

They purchased more than $100,000 worth of items including airline tickets, Apple products, hotel and restaurant bookings, according to the report released by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

Hudson West has since been dissolved and Hunter’s law firm Owaco PC was one of its two owners the report said.

The emails are among a trove being referenced by Giuliani and his team after the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware recovered data from a MacBook pro laptop that was dropped off and never retrieved.

The computer was seized by the FBI and its contents shared with the Post by Giuliani.

The Democratic candidate’s son’s photos were part of the laptop which was obtained by Rudy Giuliani’s attorney and has now been released by the president’s lawyer

Giuliani’s lawyer Bob Costello said there are some 40,000 emails on the hard drive including thousands of texts. It also includes images of Hunter ‘in very compromising positions,’ Costello told Fox News.

Also seen in the emails was an agreement from one of Ye’s associates to pay Biden a retainer of $1million for counsel on US law.

The offer was made by former Hong Kong government official Chi Ping Patrick Ho, who has been convicted in Manhattan for two schemes to pay $3million in bribes to African government officials for oil rights.

He served a prison sentence of three years and was deported to Hong Kong in June.

The New York Post is yet to receive comment on the new emails from Biden’s campaign, his lawyer, nor the Chinese businessman.

But Biden’s lawyer has previously dismissed the stories, accusing Giuliani of dishonesty.