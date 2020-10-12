Hyundai to recall Kona EVs over fire risk

By Tajudeen Adebanjo

Hyundai Motor Company plans to issue a voluntary recall on Korean-market Kona Electrics as it addresses potential manufacturing defects it’s worried might result in short-circuiting battery cells.

Roughly a dozen incidents of fire have been linked to the model, including isolated events in Australia and Canada, and the automaker is, particularly, keen to address them.

Asia has come down hard on battery fires, following a string of high profile examples where battery electric vehicles burnt themselves to the ground.

South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has issued a statement confirming Hyundai’s plan to recall 25,564 Kona EVs manufactured between September 2017 and March, this year. The units will be inspected for defects before being issued obligatory software updates and a battery replacement, according to the government agency.

While the suspect batteries are produced by LG Chem, the company has shrugged its shoulders and claimed its cells aren’t to be blamed. Experiments operated collaboratively with Hyundai failed to replicate the circumstances necessary for a fire, which it believes absolves it of responsibility. However, it has committed itself toward helping the automaker in further testing to determine what’s creating the issue.

Hyundai has called the recall “a proactive response to a suspected defective production of high-voltage batteries used in the vehicles, which may have contributed to the reported fires,” noting that it’s going to do everything within its power to get to the bottom of this.

Korea’s recall kicks off on Friday.