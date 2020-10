I Am Avoiding Debates Over Lekki Tollgate Incident Until All Facts Are Established – Buhari

Few days after he addressed the nation regarding the violence and unrest that marred the #EndSARS protests, President Muhammadu Buhari says he is avoiding to get into any debates until all facts are established.

President Buhari disclosed this on Sunday in a communique by his special media aide, Mr. Garba Shehu.

The president who said he had all along avoided going into a debate about the Lekki Toll Gate incidents until all the facts are established, appealed to the people all over the country to maintain peace and brotherhood as the machinery of the government and the wheel of justice turn against the perpetrators of murder, arson, stealing, rape, assault and malicious damage to public and private property.

He also has asked parents and guardians not to encourage their children and wards to partake in the ongoing nationwide looting, destruction of property.

“Families must turn back children who bring home unaccounted goods, in the same way, wives must ask their husbands to return looted items brought home,” the President said.

President Buhari’s statement is coming just as the judicial panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government and other states start sitting on Monday to look into the pillage that ensued following a rather abrupt halt to the #EndSARS protests across the country.

He expressed his full support and optimism that it will assist the nation to give justice to peaceful protesters who lost their lives, security men who were murdered, and property owners whose assets were vandalized and looted.

The President advised that peace, brotherhood, and inter-communal harmony are central to our ethos and urges Nigerians “not to turn against one another in hate.”

He said it is important that the police and other security agencies move everywhere to restore calm and normalcy as quickly as possible.

Buhari said his administration is working hard through many pragmatic ways to reduce the hardship of the millions of unemployed, poor citizens and those whose lives have been thrown into disarray by the harsh economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He warned that resort to widespread attacks and the organized looting and plundering of public and private property in many states are inimical to the public good and stand condemned.

“A government that has launched a massive crackdown on corruption, brought in strong laws for a decisive battle against corruption, pursues loot recovery at home and abroad, and taken strong decisions against those who thought they were above the law, will not fold its arms when an otherwise legitimate and peaceful protest is turning into free-for-all vandalism and looting.

“While the administration has, for its part, blocked so many means of looting public money in a war against corruption, it is the expectation that all civil authorities, community, and religious leaders in the country must rise against the organized looting and plunder we are witnessing in parts of the country.

“What is more, is that criminal actions as we have so far witnessed can weaken and erode the confidence of our people and that of foreign businesses in investing in the economy. Looting and vandalism will hurt trade and investment growth in our country, both large and small industries, as well as our hardworking people in the informal sectors of the economy.

“These incidents do not reflect well on any society. They are wrong and condemnable and should not be supported by reasonable members of society,” the statement partly read.

In line with this, President Buhari commended the decision of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice to prosecute 229 suspects arrested by the police for allegedly using the #EndSARS protest to destroy and loot public and private property.

The President said he and his administration have taken note of the grievances of the people.

“We have heard you loud and clear,” he said.

The Commander-In-Chief added that his administration has shown a clear determination to take all necessary measures to address the complaints.

He however stressed that “the violence must stop”.

President Buhari also condemned hate messages and eviction notices to ethnic and religious groups asking Nigerians to take pride in the fact that our diverse people have been living with one another in harmony for ages.

He said the right of all citizens to live and work in any part of the country is a constitutional right and will be defended by the government.