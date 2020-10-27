“i-am-dumbfounded-by-level-of-destruction-in-calabar”

By, Nsa Gill, Calabar

Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Jedy-Agba has described the level of destruction of government institutions and property in Calabar, Cross River State as dumbfounding.

The Minister who took a tour of some Federal Government institutions in Calabar on Tuesday broke into tears as he got into his car after inspecting the level of destruction, saying, “this is like one coming out of the war. I am shocked beyond expression.”

Places visited by the Minister of State included WAEC branch office in Calabar, Cross River Basin Development Authority headquarters, Nigerian Television Authority Channel 9, Calabar, and Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Calabar.

At the Calabar branch office of WAEC, the Minister of State saw how the entire office furniture was destroyed and looted and the building set ablaze with many examination certificate and records inside.

The same situation of wanton destruction of property including the operational vehicles was seen at the Cross River Basin Development Authority and in the office of the Nigerian Television Authority Calabar where the studio, administrative block and vehicles were all vandalized.

At the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric hospital, the Minister was told that two patients died on the day of the attack and everything that makes the hospital functional was either looted or destroyed.

Addressing some youths at Ekorimin and at Ikot Eneobong communities the Minister disclosed that the President sent him to assess the situation in the state and report back. According to him, the President is not happy with the level of destruction in Cross River State from the initial reports he has gotten.

He further revealed that “The President is concern about the plight of the youths of Nigeria and has directed all relevant agencies to fast track the implementation of various government programmes targeted at the empowerment of youths in the country.”

“We are sorry about the pains of the youths against the government but I assure you that the President as a father has heard their needs and has given directives which many youths will soon begin to benefit. Please be patient, the President has heard you and he is doing something for you”, he added.

At Ekorimin community where the minister addressed some youths, he was joined by the leader of Bakassi ex-militants- known as Bakassi strike force, Benjamin Ene who called on youths in the state to sheathe their sword and allow peace reign in the state.

Benjamin, however, called on the Federal government to include the Ex-militants of Bakassi under the Bakassi Strike force in the amnesty programme of government promised through the Cross River State government.

According to him, the Bakassi strike force youths embraced the amnesty programme of government since 2018 and looked up to all the promises made to them by the government to no avail.

He maintained that Bakassi youths are still pained about the ceding of Bakassi Peninsula to the Republic of Cameroon, arguing that it was illegal and not in conformity with international standard as no one heard from the people.