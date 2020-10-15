“I am not behind the attack on Endsars protesters”: Mc Oluomo

Chairman of the National Union of the Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos State Council Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) has described allegations he sponsored attacks on #EndSARS protesters at Alausa as mischievous. This was after a video surfaced on social media of thugs who disrupted protesters at Alausa coming out of bus 240171. The union leader said: “I was surprised when my aides brought it to my attention what people were tweeting on the issue. “I couldn’t have been involved in such act because I support the quest to reform the police force. How will I do such when my brothers and sisters are among the protesters?” According to him, no sane member of the union will join people to attack the protesters because it is for the good of everybody. He warned members of the union to avoid any act capable of tarnishing the image of the NURTW. #Endsars #PoliceReforms #protestcontinua #endswat #Sarsmustend #Nigeria #McOluomo

