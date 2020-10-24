I didn’t go nowhere; I’m still Asiwaju of Lagos – Tinubu

By Alao Abiodun

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has denied reports he jetted out of the country in the face of the looting and arson recorded in Lagos after the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters in Lekki.

He lamented the invasion and wanton looting of public and private assets in the state.

Speaking with reporters after a visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the State House in Marina, Tinubu said he never jetted out of the country as widely reported on social media.

The former Lagos Governor said he asked Sanwo-Olu “if he didn’t order the attack, who ordered the attack? That’s all I needed from him.”

Tinubu demanded thorough investigation into Tuesday night attack.

He said: “First, we have to segregate the calendar – those who suffered casualty before the protests from the hands of SARS. You have to separate that from those who suffered casualty due to what happened at the toll gate.

“For those who suffered casualty from SARS, the Commission of Inquiry that is already set up will unearth that and will make their recommendations. I trust the calibre and the character of the people there, they are independent. That is one.

“Those who suffered casualty during the gunshots need to answer some questions too. Even though we want to help, we still must extract information that will help the government to prepare in future and understand how and when to react because the governor, in particular, is a youth.

“As a youth himself, he (Sanwo-Olu) quickly went to Abuja with the 5/5. The government immediately put into action, dissolved the SARS and had to work through other recommended actions, the needs they demanded. Within a few days, he reported back to the public. That is responsive enough.

“But where are we getting the looting, the carnage, the burning, the invasion of police stations, stealing of arms, maiming of the innocent? It is a handshake beyond the elbow.”

Asked about his whereabouts in the past few days, Tinubu said, “I didn’t go nowhere; I’m a Lagosian and I still hold the title of Asiwaju of Lagos and I am still a Jagaban.

“Fake news is all over the place. They said Seyi my son was kidnapped and was chased but look at him. I didn’t pay a penny to bring him here.”