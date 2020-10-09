I don’t know what to do if Trump boycotts second debate — Biden

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, says he does not know what to do after President Donald Trump announced his decision not to participate in the second debate.

The Commission on Presidential Debates had earlier announced that the second debate between Trump and Biden scheduled for Oct. 15 would now hold virtually.

In a statement, the commission said the decision was taken to “protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate.”

The announcement followed Trump’s diagnosis with COVID-19 on Oct. 1.

Reacting to the announcement, Trump said he would not participate in a virtual debate, saying the idea of sitting in front of a computer to debate was ridiculous.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday morning before boarding a flight to Arizona for a campaign, Biden said he would follow the recommendations of the commission.

“We don’t know what the president is going to do, he changes his mind every second, so for me to comment on that now would be irresponsible.

“I’m going to follow the commission’s recommendations. If he goes off and he’s going to have a rally, I don’t know what I’ll do,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria